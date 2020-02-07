Several tests, including a spinal MRI, showed a possible chronic leak of cerebrospinal fluid from the dura, the outer membrane that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. Experts told Lopez they believed the leaks were the result of his 2010 accident with the Cessna. They recommended a series of epidural blood patches, in which a small amount of blood is injected into the epidural space in the spine to plug the leak. For weeks after the procedure he was violently ill.