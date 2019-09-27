In 2007, Schwartz, then 47, retired from his job as a medical malpractice lawyer. With his wife, Robin, a graphic artist, he founded the Here to Help Foundation, of which he is chief executive. The private, nonprofit foundation has awarded small, onetime cash grants to more than 7,500 residents of southeast Michigan. Some are newly released prisoners, others are trying to stave off eviction or need money to buy a reliable used car to get to work.