One thing that’s another shock to people is really, truly how hesitant people are to seek help when they are a medical student or a resident. In many ways, the undergrads are more willing to seek help. In some ways, the stakes for medical students are higher. They have just completed four years of undergraduate school. They are hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. They come in and say, “If I fail the national board exams my life is going to crumble.”