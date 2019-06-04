Scammers have been offering Medicare beneficiaries cheek swabs they say are for genetic tests as a way to gather personal information, which can then be used for identity theft or fraudulent billing, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General announced this week.
People have been targeted through telephone calls, booths at public events, health fairs and door-to-door visits.
If the beneficiary agrees to the test or verifies information, a testing kit is sent even if it was not ordered by a physician.
- Don’t accept a genetic testing kit that has been mailed to you unless you know it was ordered by your doctor. Refuse delivery or return it. Keep a record of the return address and the date you returned the kit.
- Be suspicious of anyone who offers free genetic testing and then wants your Medicare number. Your physician should approve any needed genetic tests.
- If you suspect fraud, contact the HHS OIG Hotline or call 1-800-447-8477.
If you’ve personally ordered a DNA testing kit or gotten one as a gift from a company like Ancestry or 23andMe, you are safe to use it. These companies won’t ask for insurance information.