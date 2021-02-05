“Among some professions, those rates were just as high as among those who were health-care workers,” said Igor Burstyn, an associate professor at Dornsife and a coauthor of the paper, which has been submitted for peer review. “There was so much attention focused on hardships faced by health-care workers, and that is not to be diminished. But all sorts of other people were suffering out there, and they didn’t have any direct exposure to the virus.”