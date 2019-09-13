In a series of events later this month called Love is Listening, Michael Verde, the founder of Memory Bridge, will present his vision of how we can better support the emotional needs of people with dementia.
Memory Bridge, he said, is an organization “dedicated to ending the emotional isolation of people with dementia.”
His presentations, which include a workshop, speech and film screening, are sponsored by ARTZ Philadelphia, a nonprofit organization that provides artistic and cultural experiences for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Verde, a Texas native, is now based in Bloomington, Ind., where he is working on a doctorate in inquiry methodology. He is interested in how people with and without dementia form emotional connections.
Verde’s events are:
- Monday, Sept. 23 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: I am a Bridge: Healing the Dis-Ease of Dementia, a workshop for health-care providers, social workers and others who care for people with dementia, at Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia. Tickets are $40 to $50.
- Thursday, Sept. 26, noon to 1 p.m.: A free public lecture on preserving personhood through interconnection at Thomas Jefferson University’s Dorrance H. Hamilton Building, 1001 Locust St., Room 628, Philadelphia.
- Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: A screening of two films that Verde produced, Moment to Moment and Love Is Listening: Dementia without Loneliness. Tickets are $10. Verde and fellow filmmaker Michel Attie will talk about the film after the screening.
Advance registration is required by going to artzphilly.org/love-is-listening or by calling Susan Shifrin at 610-721-1606.