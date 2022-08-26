A monkeypox case was identified at a Camden County summer camp, bringing the county’s case count to 23, health officials said Friday.

The latest Camden case was confirmed on Wednesday, according to county health officials. A spokesperson for Camden County declined to say whether the individual is a child or adult.

The individual is isolating at home and anyone exposed was notified. Health officials do not believe anyone who came into contact with the individual is at high risk, though those who are considered to have had an “intermediate exposure” have been scheduled to receive the vaccine.

Since the beginning of a global outbreak earlier this spring there have been nearly 17,000 cases identified in the United States, according to the CDC. No deaths have been reported.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that spreads primarily through direct skin-to-skin contact and so far has affected mostly men who have sex with men.

It can also spread through objects and fabrics that were used by a person ill with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Throughout the country there have been a few cases of monkeypox in children who were infected through household transmission.

In a statement, Paschal Nwako, Camden County’s health officer and public health coordinator, said the case was “concerning” but that health officials “acted quickly to mitigate the further spread of this virus.”

She said the public needs to be “vigilant about exposures.” Those who think they might have been exposed should reach out to their primary care physician or the Camden County Health Department.

Earlier this week, the University of Delaware identified its first case of monkeypox in an employee who tested positive and is isolating at home since. Area universities have issued guidance for students on ways to protects themselves from monkeypox and policies to follow in case of infection as more return to campus.

Through Aug 25 there have been 471 cases of monkeypox in New Jersey.