A person with a presumed case of monkeypox has been identified in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.

No details on the patient were disclosed.

The new case brings the national total to 19 people infected with a virus from a broader category called orthopox viruses, as identified through testing at local or state laboratories. All such cases are presumed to be monkeypox, given the recent spread of that virus, but some have not yet been confirmed as monkeypox through additional tests at the CDC.

The virus infects thousands of people every year in Africa, but its spread outside that continent this year is highly unusual.

Monkeypox spreads primarily through close skin-to-skin contact. Some of the early cases elsewhere were identified among men who have sex with men, but there is no evidence the virus spreads any more readily in that group than in others, physicians said Wednesday during an Infectious Disease Society of America news briefing.

There are no mutations in the virus that might explain why it is circulating outside Africa, the physicians said.

Symptoms typically begin with fever, intense headache, and swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by skin lesions within one to three days.

The illness can last two to four weeks. It can be fatal, but the death rate varies widely from strain to strain, from near zero to as high as 11%, according to the World Health Organization. No deaths have been reported in the U.S.

