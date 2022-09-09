Anyone who has been exposed to monkeypox or is at risk of contracting it should get vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But tracking down a dose may not be easy.

Unlike the COVID-19 vaccines, for which anyone can book an appointment online through a pharmacy, only a select group of people are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine.

Here’s what to know:

Who is eligible for a monkeypox vaccine?

Eligibility standards vary by state and vaccine availability.

In Philadelphia, the vaccine is available to people who are gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, and other men who have sex with men, transgender, or non-binary persons, and are one of the following:

Have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.

Have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection in the past 12 months.

Have recently visited or plan to visit a venue where anonymous sex or sex with multiple partners will occur in the next 30 days.

Have met recent partners or plan to meet new partners through social media platforms (such as Grindr, Tinder or Scruff), or at clubs, raves or sex parties.

Sex workers and anyone with known close contact (skin-to-skin) with someone with monkeypox in the past 14 days are also eligible for the vaccine in Philadelphia.

In Pennsylvania those eligible for vaccination may include people identified as exposed to the virus through contact tracing, or people exposed to the virus through

People with sex partners who have been diagnosed with monkeypox within the past two weeks.

People with multiple sexual partners over the past two weeks in areas with known monkeypox cases.

In New Jersey, the vaccine is available to people who have had contact with someone who tested positive for monkeypox within the past 14 days, people who attended an event where monkeypox exposure occurred within 14 days, and people who had multiple sex partners within 14 days in areas where monkeypox has been reported.

Do I need an appointment for a monkeypox vaccine?

Usually, yes. Monkeypox vaccines are generally not available for walk-ins. As part of its contact tracing efforts, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is calling people who they believe need a vaccine.

Anyone else who wants the vaccine must make an appointment through the monkeypox hotline, (215) 685-5488.

Some of the vaccine providers in Philadelphia are primarily offering doses to people who are already patients. Others are offering vaccinations only on certain days of the week, so call in advance to determine if you are eligible to receive vaccines from a particular provider and to check their schedule.

Where can I get a monkeypox vaccine?

Along with the Philadelphia health department, the following organizations are providing monkeypox vaccine:

Action Wellness is coordinating with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to host vaccination clinics every Friday in September and October at 39th and Filbert Streets in University Square. The clinic is appointment only. For more information, call 215-981-0088.

New Jersey residents should contact their local health departments for vaccine access in cases with confirmed exposure. If you think you’ve been exposed or are at high risk of exposure, vaccine is available at the following South Jersey locations:

Pennsylvania does not maintain a list of locations providing vaccine, but a health department spokesperson said anyone who thinks they have been exposed or might be at risk should contact their health care provider, local health department, or the state health department at (877) PA-HEALTH.

Chester, Delaware, and Bucks counties do not have information posted specifically about availability of vaccines, though Bucks County’s health department noted it does not have enough vaccine to provide doses for people who have not been exposed to the virus.

In Montgomery County, vaccine is available to people who have had close contact with someone who has monkeypox or people who have a high risk of having been exposed. The county is offering vaccination by appointment only. For more information contact (610) 278-5117.