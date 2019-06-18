10. An aspirin a day keeps the doctor away. Taking a preventive daily low dose aspirin is no longer felt to be necessary for everyone, and can do more harm than good. According to recent studies, if you have never had a heart attack, stroke, stent or coronary bypass, and are over age 70, talk to your doctor because you probably should no longer be taking preventive aspirin. However, if you think that you might be having a heart attack or stroke, it is still crucial to take an aspirin right away, as it can then be lifesaving.