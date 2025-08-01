Ten months of inspections at Nazareth Hospital: July 2024 - April 2025
The hospital was not cited for any safety problems in the 10-month period.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health visited Nazareth Hospital several times between July 2024 and April 2025 to investigate potential safety problems, but did not cite the Philadelphia hospital for any violations.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Nov. 7: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Jan. 10: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 13: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 15: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 17: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 30: Inspectors came to investigate two separate complaints but found the hospital was in compliance.
Feb. 18: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
March 4: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.