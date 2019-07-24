FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2011 file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, right, presents a Congressional Gold Medal to Neil Armstrong during a ceremony to honor astronauts on Capitol Hill in Washington. Court documents show that an Ohio hospital paid the estate of astronaut Armstrong $6 million to settle allegations that post-surgical complications led to his 2012 death. The 2014 settlement went to 10 family members, including Armstrong's two sons, sister, brother and six grandchildren, according to documents filed with the Hamilton County Probate Court in Cincinnati which were publicly available on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)