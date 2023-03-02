Nemours to expand cancer, sickle cell disease treatment and research with $78 million donation

A $78 million gift to Nemours Children’s Health will expand the health system’s research and clinical care for children with cancer and blood disorders, the Delaware health system said on Thursday.

The donation from the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation of Wilmington will pay for 48 new inpatient beds, including isolation areas for immunocompromised patients, a meditation room, and additional treatment space.

The gift will also support two new permanent endowed chairs, including one overseeing research and access to treatment for children with sickle cell disease, a painful blood disorder for which there is no cure and limited treatment options.

The money will also fund a laureate program to fund research and a symposium to be held every two years to showcase researchers’ work.

The treatment and research center, named the Moseley Foundation Institute, expands the 30-year-old Nemours Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. The Foundation’s new inpatient treatment space is being constructed on the fifth floor of Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware in Wilmington.

“Philanthropy of this magnitude allows us to transform our ability to improve the lives of children with cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell disease,” said Nemours Children’s Health president and chief executive Lawrence Moss in a statement.

The Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation, named after a member of DuPont family, is a non-profit established to fund medical and scientific research.