These tumors grow mostly on the nervous system. They can be in the brain, on the spine, on the peripheral and cranial nerves. And in a person’s eye. The most common spot is on the hearing nerves. Almost every patient has tumors growing on both hearing nerves, so they end up going deaf. But they can be on nerves anywhere in the body. In addition to loss of hearing, there can be a loss of the ability to walk, to speak, to swallow, to see. Our whole bodies are run by nerves. The tumors just shut down those nerves. It’s a truly horrible disease.