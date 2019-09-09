“Hello, ladies. Hello, gentlemen,” she sang cheerily. “It’s nice to see you again.” She greeted each participant by name and asked how each one was. “Fair. The day is young,” one replied. Bybee asked them to “remind” her of the month and the day, a technique that health professionals often use to orient patients who might be confused. She played catch with each class member, throwing a small ball back and forth five times. Then she made things harder by throwing the ball randomly so everyone had to pay attention. By 10:20 a.m., most of the class was awake and paying attention.