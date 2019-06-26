Last year, paramedics in Camden posed a question to their supervisors: What more could they do to help the dozens of overdose victims they were reviving?
The paramedics told doctors at Cooper University Hospital, which handles the city’s emergency medical services, that patients they saved from opioid overdoses were showing symptoms of intense withdrawal, which can often occur after receiving a dose of the overdose-reversal drug naloxone.
The adverse effects — nausea, vomiting, craving and cramps — were making it hard for paramedics to convince patients to visit an emergency room, or think about entering treatment.
To relieve the agony of withdrawal, some patients sought another dose of heroin — putting themselves at risk for another overdose.
“There certainly is a level of frustration, day in and day out, treating the same patient multiple times,” said Rick Rohrbach, the hospital’s EMS director. “You get the feeling that that’s all you’re doing, and you’re not solving the root cause.
"We talked about it with the addiction medicine team — they were working on a medication-assisted treatment program, and we thought, hey, we’re on the front lines. We should really be a part of that.”
On Monday, New Jersey’s health commissioner signed an executive order that will allow paramedics to dispense the medication-assisted treatment drug buprenorphine to help ease withdrawal symptoms in overdose victims and encourage them into long-term treatment.
State health officials believe it’s the first program of its kind in the country.
“We’re taking this step to bring something that would hopefully allow a patient to be free of withdrawal symptoms, be clear-headed enough to go to the emergency room, and proceed with recovery care from there,” said Shereef Elnahal, the state health commissioner.
As the national overdose crisis has worsened, health officials around the country have turned to naloxone as a crucial tool in the fight to save lives. In Philadelphia, where 1,116 people died of overdoses in 2018, city officials have been encouraging everyone from paramedics to ordinary residents to carry the drug, just in case. Last week in New Jersey — where more than 3,100 people died in 2018 — pharmacies handed out more than 32,000 doses of the drug to residents for free.
But no one, to Elnahal’s knowledge, has tried to help paramedics treat the immediate withdrawal symptoms that can come after a dose of naloxone — which are keeping many from seeking treatment.
Buprenorphine is one of several opioid-based medications that are considered the gold standard of addiction treatment: Studies have shown that taking it gives people a better shot at lasting recovery. In the short term, it’s useful for helping people endure withdrawal; in the long term, it helps patients stabilize in recovery by curbing opioid cravings.
It’s also protection against overdoses in the immediate future, said Rachel Haroz, an assistant professor of emergency medicine and medical toxicology at Cooper Medical School, who helps run the health system’s addiction clinic.
“It takes people right out of withdrawal, and it binds to the opioid receptors in the brain — staying on that receptor, and not allowing heroin to bind to it,” she said. “It’ll be there for 24 to 36 hours, and you’ll be adequately protected from overdose.”
The new program is voluntary, and it will be some time before it gets off the ground in New Jersey. Elnahal said paramedics will still have to receive approval on the scene of an overdose from their medical command — doctors employed by EMS systems who are on-call to consult on medical decisions — to dispense the drug. (Buprenorphine is not as heavily regulated as methadone, another opioid-based medication-assisted treatment drug, but doctors still can’t prescribe it without a special waiver from the federal government.)
Elnahal said he’d been fielding calls from around the country since signing the executive order. Concern about overdose victims’ reluctance to seek treatment, he said, has been increasingly common among the state’s paramedics.
Indeed, it’s a familiar story around the country, and one that’s prompted some draconian proposals: In 2017, an Ohio city councilman sparked a national controversy when he proposed that paramedics stop reviving people who’d overdosed more than twice. (He later dropped the idea.)
Elnahal said he hopes treating overdose victims’ withdrawal symptoms will help remove what, in many cases, is a significant barrier to treatment.
“The ethical approach,” Elnahal said, “is to provide treatment. It’s a good way to solve the problem without proposals to deny care.”