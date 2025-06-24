The city has poured resources into Northeast Philadelphia after the plane crash. Here is what’s available for families and businesses in need.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker described the Jan. 31 plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia as a “black swan” disaster, an extraordinary event requiring a massive city response.

From free trauma sessions to recovery grants for small businesses and financial aid for residential victims, here’s a look at the resources the city has offered so far:

One Philly Fund

The One Philly Fund, established by Parker’s administration to help disaster victims, raised $34,957 in private donations. The city received 53 applications seeking financial help and approved 21, dispersing a total of $25,534. The money helped offset property loss or damage, health insurance deductibles, lost wages, and rent.

Advertisement

Bilingual community health workers helped non-English-speaking residents fill out applications, using the city’s language translation services. The city helped with translations of four of the 53 applications, in three languages — Spanish, Dari, and Mandarin. The city’s Language Line, which city workers call to request an on-the-spot interpreter, was used to communicate in Spanish, Portuguese, Creole, and Russian.

To donate or learn more about the One Philly Fund, go to www.philacityfund.org/onephilly.

Housing help

Under a pilot program, called FreshStartPHL, the city’s Office of Homeless Services and the nonprofit Philadelphia Housing Development Corp. teamed up to help relocate families renting homes destroyed by the plane crash. The program covers the equivalent of three months’ rent and up to $1,000 for moving expenses. So far, the program has provided $19,307 to help relocate two families. To learn more, call PHDC at 215-448-3004 or email FreshStartPHL@phdc.phila.gov.

Business recovery

Parker’s administration set up the Mayor’s Business Action Team to help business owners tap into financial resources, offering informational sessions at the neighborhood library on Cottman Avenue throughout February. The city’s Department of Commerce helped steer a total of $264,205 in emergency grants to 25 impacted businesses. The money came from The Merchants Fund, a nonprofit established in 1854 to support small businesses in Philadelphia. The grants helped to repair damaged stores, replace lost inventory and equipment, and offset lost revenue. To learn how to apply, visit https://merchantsfund.org/grants/emergency-grants/.

Mental health

Community engagement canvassers knocked on doors in the affected neighborhood on March 1 and March 25. Canvassers also left informational pamphlets about the One Philly Fund and trauma resources available for residents grappling with their mental health after the plane crash. Community health workers connected more than 60 individuals with available resources.

To learn more, call 267-233-4837 or email networkofneighbors@phila.gov. Additional support services, including how to get therapy, are available at Healthy Minds Philly, an initiative of the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (DBHIDS). Or call or text the city’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 988.

City partnerships

The city worked closely with the American Red Cross, which distributed up to $500 in recovery money per household and connected people with free mental health therapy sessions. The city also helped distribute $20,000 in grocery gift cards from the Brown family, which operates 12 ShopRite stores in the region.

Source: The city of Philadelphia, as of May 27