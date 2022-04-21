The Biden administration on Thursday released a national drug strategy aimed at curbing overdose deaths — which now exceed over 100,000 deaths a year — that focuses on expanding harm reduction services and access to treatment. Biden’s plan also pledged to target drug trafficking organizations and “reduce the supply” of illicit drugs in the U.S.

The administration says it will work to reduce longstanding racial inequities in drug investigations and arrests, as well as expand harm reduction access and medication-assisted drug treatment in prisons.

Federal officials touted the plan’s embrace of harm reduction measures, such as syringe services programs that can help drug users avoid serious injury, illness, and overdose before they’re ready to enter treatment. The White House highlighted the need to help communities where such measures are hard to implement or banned outright.

That’s a category that includes Pennsylvania. While major cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have long pioneered harm reduction strategies, but state laws technically forbid syringe services programs like Prevention Point Philadelphia, one of the oldest and largest in the country, from operating.

Harm reduction advocates have been lobbying for legalized syringe access for years, and in recent months state lawmakers have advanced bills to permit syringe exchanges and possession of fentanyl testing strips, another cornerstone of the Biden plan. Fatal overdoses caused by the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl hit Pennsylvania early and hard; the powerful synthetic opioid has been behind most drug deaths in the state for years.

City officials in Philadelphia have worked to expand access to naloxone, the opioid overdose-reversal drug, and fentanyl testing strips. Since fentanyl has replaced almost the entirety of the city’s opioid supply — its presence in anything sold as an opioid is almost a given for experienced drug users — testing strips are most urgently needed for drug users who aren’t familiar with opioids, but whose drugs may be contaminated with fentanyl anyway.

In recent years, fentanyl has made its way into stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine, in some cases causing a rash of overdoses among people who didn’t know they were taking an opioid.

“Federal and/ or state restrictions on urgently needed supplies for harm reduction programs impair program effectiveness, impose unreasonable burdens on harm reduction programs, and limit their ability to serve a vital public health function,” federal officials said in the strategy document.