“You hear from doctors, ’My practice is going to become overrun with people with opioid use disorder,’ ” he said. “But the reality is that people with opioid use disorder are likely already currently in your practice. Whenever I’m giving a training, I talk about how, as a family physician, doing this type of care is probably the easiest thing I do all week. There’s complications and stress, but those exist in a regular primary care day.”