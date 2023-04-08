Overdose deaths by zip code: Philly’s crisis expands outside of Kensington with rising deaths in North and Southwest neighborhoods

Fatimah Hatton last saw her mother in early March 2021, when she left her home in North Philadelphia to stay with friends. For five days, her mother sent text messages begging her to return, but the 16-year-old with a bright smile and quirky fashion sense responded that she just wanted to have fun.

She never came home. In the early hours of the morning on March 9, Fatimah overdosed on a fake pharmaceutical painkiller laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. She was one of 1,276 people who died after overdosing in Philadelphia in 2021.

She had never used drugs before, according to her mother, Nafeesah Sawyer. Neither she nor her daughter, Sawyer said, had known much about the dangers of fentanyl — like many of their neighbors in the 19132 zip code that includes neighborhoods such as Strawberry Mansion and Swampoodle.

The city’s overdose crisis is now at their doorsteps. Drug-related deaths in these communities have risen by 48% in five years, reflecting how the toll has shifted between neighborhoods.

Advertisement

An Inquirer analysis of overdose deaths by zip code shows deaths increasing in North Philadelphia and Southwest Philadelphia in response to changing demographics. Overdose deaths among Black and Hispanic people in the city have steadily risen over the last several years, as deaths among white residents have dropped.

“It may be less of a question about what’s going on with those neighborhoods in particular, and more of the demographic that live in these zip codes, which are mostly African American or people of color,” Deputy Commissioner of Health Frank Franklin said.