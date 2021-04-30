Bucks County commissioners, the National Alliance for Recovery Residences, and others objected. In an April 1 response, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs pushed back against some criticisms, clarified its position to address others, and said it was willing to compromise on some issues. It will consider exceptions to the annual audit requirement, based on how much revenue houses receive, officials said in the response. The agency is also working on a plan to provide grants to help pay for brick-and-mortar upgrades.