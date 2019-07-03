Though Safehouse was offered a commercial building rent-free on Hilton Street in Kensington — the neighborhood that sees more overdoses than anywhere else in the city — it has not signed a lease. Last month, a bill was introduced by City Councilman Mark Squilla, who represents portions of Kensington, that would rezone the entire block of Hilton Street for residential use only. (The city Planning Commission opposes the rezoning, saying that the proposed use for the site was in line with other “medical services” in the area.) The bill was passed but has not yet been signed by the mayor.