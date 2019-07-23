While the numbers of opioid prescriptions and overdose deaths in the U.S. recently have declined for the first time in years, experts continue to be concerned at how and why the painkilling medicines are being prescribed. Once reserved for only the most severe kinds of pain, opioid medicines have been far more widely dispensed in recent years, in some cases without clinical evidence of their effectiveness and safety. Those prescribing practices are blamed for fueling the opioid crisis as users move on to heroin and fentanyl, chemical cousins of pharmaceuticals like oxycodone.