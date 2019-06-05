The raw honesty of Gragossian’s blog has resonated, drawing more than 1,200 readers per month. It provides a rare window into the emotionally complex journey that follows an organ transplant from a deceased donor. Behind the heralded stories of transplant recipients running marathons with their new hearts or living to see their grandchildren, the reality of a life gifted by someone’s death can be more complicated. And knowing many others waiting for an organ won’t be so lucky can lead to conflicting feelings of guilt and gratitude.