Medicare Advantage plans usually have an HMO or PPO structure, much like the insurance younger Americans often get through employers. They may offer a wider range of covered services than traditional Medicare (such as dental, vision, hearing, prescriptions), and carry a lower premium than the combination of traditional Medicare, plus Medigap, plus Part D. Not surprisingly, their customer base has grown significantly in the roughly two decades Medicare Advantage plans have been available. No one, especially a senior on a fixed income, wants to pay more than they have to for insurance.