After she passed away, in May 2000, I realized what few resources were available for women with ovarian cancer. I was very young, and I had a lot of self-doubt. But I remember going into another patient’s room at the time. She was dying of ovarian cancer. I told her what I was thinking. It took all her strength, but she raised up off the bed and took my arm and shook me. She said, “You go out and fight for us.” That was a defining moment for me. She not only wanted me to go out and fight, but she needed me to go out and fight. It gave me the push that I needed. I’ve lived those words every day. That’s what I do. I go out and fight for these women.