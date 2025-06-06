Ten months of inspections at Paoli Hospital: June 2024 to March 2025
The Main Line Health facility was not cited for any safety problems during the 10-month period.
The hospital, located in Chester County, is owned by Main Line Health.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Sept. 3: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Sept. 24: Inspectors conducted a monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
Oct. 25: Inspectors conducted a monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
Mar. 25: Inspectors conducted a monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.