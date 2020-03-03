Rachael Polis, a pediatric and adolescent gynecologist for Crozer-Keystone Health System, said that she approaches consent as “not just a piece of paper, but very much a process." Before a surgery, Polis, who works with residents but not medical students, educates the patient, and often family members, on what the surgery will entail and who is going to be in the operating room. On the day of the procedure, she said, the patient meets the entire care team, including the residents who will be assisting her.