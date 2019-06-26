The University of Pennsylvania Health System has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle allegations that its member Lancaster General Hospital improperly filed for Medicaid reimbursement of obstetric ultrasound studies, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Medicaid requires that doctors who interpret obstetric ultrasounds submit claims within 30 days. The government alleges that for seven months in 2017, maternal-fetal medicine physicians at Lancaster General violated that rule and belatedly sought reimbursement. In over 10 percent of the cases, claims were submitted more than 90 days after the ultrasounds were performed.
“Maternal-fetal medicine physicians manage the most high risk and complex pregnancies,” U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a press release. “This alleged conduct not only demonstrated an abuse of the Medicaid program, but had troubling potential implications for patient care. Medicaid beneficiaries, especially expectant mothers carrying high risk pregnancies, deserve better.”
The investigation, prompted by a complaint from citizens, was led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General.