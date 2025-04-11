Penn Medicine starts building a $270M outpatient center on Route 202 in Montgomeryville

Penn Medicine has broken ground for construction of a $270 million outpatient center in Montgomeryville, the nonprofit health system said Friday.

The 162,000-square-foot center at 200 DeKalb Pike will fill a geographic gap in Penn’s network of outpatient centers, where patients can receive a wide range of health-care services. Penn Medicine Montgomeryville is expected to open in late 2027.

Advertisement

“By bringing advanced, lifesaving services closer to patients, especially those undergoing cancer therapy that can last for months, we’re not just enhancing accessibility — we’re transforming the entire treatment journey,” Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System said in a statement.

The location along Route 202 will sit between Penn’s similar large outpatient facility in Radnor, which opened in 2022, and its newest hospital, Doylestown Hospital, which it acquired April 1.

Among the specialties planned for the Montgomeryville site are radiation oncology services and chemotherapy provided by Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center. Other service areas are expected to include primary care, heart and vascular, orthopedic and neuroscience care, and specialized services in women’s health and surgical consultations, Penn said.

Penn’s outpatient-care network includes the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, Penn Medicine University City, and Washington Square in Philadelphia; other Pennsylvania facilities in Yardley, Radnor, Valley Forge, West Grove, and Lancaster County; and New Jersey locations in Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel, and Woodbury Heights.