The results were strong enough that Penn has changed rotations for critical-care doctors on its medical intensive care units (MICUs) at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center. Instead of traditional rotations of 14 consecutive days, these crtical-care doctors, also known as “intensivists,” now work seven straight days or two weeks with a weekend break in between. Over the course of a year, they still work eight to 20 weeks in the ICU, interspersed with time spent doing research and outpatient care.