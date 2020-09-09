“The alternatives that they offered us were completely less valuable than what we would have gotten if a pandemic were not to have occurred,” said one Penn nursing student who helped write the letter. She asked that her name not be published for fear of hurting her employment prospects after graduating. “We took out a huge investment, and we’re going to be entering the workforce during a global recession. Hospitals are losing money. And the school’s like, ’That’s too bad,’ instead of offering the kind of support we’re paying them for.”