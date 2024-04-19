Link copied to clipboard
Six months of hospital inspections at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center: August to January
No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia between August and January.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Jan. 24: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.