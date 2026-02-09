85,000 Pennie customers dropped health plans as tax credits shrank and costs spiked

About 85,000 people who bought Pennie plans in 2025 did not renew for this year following the expiration of expanded tax credits that reduced what consumers had to pay, Pennsylvania’s Affordable Care Act marketplace announced Monday.

Enrollment for 2026 totaled 486,000, down from 496,661 at the end of last year’s open enrollment period, as roughly 79,500 newcomers to the exchange buoyed the count, Pennie said.

The agency warned, however, that the number of enrollees could continue declining for several months. There’s a three-month lag between when consumers stop paying premiums and coverage ends. Open enrollment ended Jan. 31.

Pennsylvania already had more than 700,000 people without health insurance, according to the latest Census data.

The agency had predicted last summer that as many as 150,000 people would drop coverage if Congress did not renew the expandedtax credits that were adopted in 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soaring costs for consumers

Average out-of-pocket costs were expected to double on average for people who benefited from the enhanced tax credits, Pennie said last year.

Under the ACA, people who earn less than 400% of the federal poverty level — about $60,000 — are eligible for tax credits on a sliding scale, based on their income, to help offset the monthly cost of an insurance premium.

That tax credit is part of the law, and therefore did not expire at the end of December. The change affects an expansion in 2021, when Congress increased financial assistance so that those buying coverage through an Obamacare marketplace do not pay more than 8.5% of their income.

The expiration of the 8.5% cap means that a 60-year-old couple with household income of about $85,000 could see their premium triple to $22,600 this year from $7,225 last year, according to the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington.

Weaker coverage

About 33,000 more Pennie customers enrolled in plans that have lower monthly premiums, but typically come with high out-of-pocket costs in the form of deductibles and copays. That amounted to a 30% increase the number of consumers choosing so-called Bronze plans, Pennie said.

Pennie noted that rural counties were particularly hard hit by coverage losses. Fifteen of the top twenty counties with the highest disenrollment on a percentage bases were rural Pennie said.

That could put more stress on rural hospitals if people have to resort more often to emergency departments for care and don’t have the means to pay.