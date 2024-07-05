Skip to content
Health
Link copied to clipboard

Six months of inspections at Pennsylvania Hospital: November 2023 to April

Inspectors visited the Penn hospital twice in the six month period to investigate potential safety problems.

No safety problems were found at Pennsylvania Hospital between November 2023 and April.
No safety problems were found at Pennsylvania Hospital between November 2023 and April.Read moreAnton Klusener/ Staff illustration/ Getty Images

No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia between November 2023 and April.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details:

  1. Jan. 11: Inspectors visited for a mental health survey and found the hospital was in compliance.

  2. Apr. 25: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.