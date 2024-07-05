Link copied to clipboard
Six months of inspections at Pennsylvania Hospital: November 2023 to April
Inspectors visited the Penn hospital twice in the six month period to investigate potential safety problems.
No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia between November 2023 and April.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Jan. 11: Inspectors visited for a mental health survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
Apr. 25: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.