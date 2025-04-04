Ten months of inspections at Pennsylvania Hospital: May 2024 to February 2025
Pennsylvania Hospital was not cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for any safety violations between May 2024 and February of this year.
The Philadelphia hospital is part of Penn Medicine.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Aug. 23, 2024: The Joint Commission, a nonprofit hospital accreditation agency, renewed the hospital’s accreditation, effective June 2024, for 36 months.
Sept. 25, 2024: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Feb. 13, 2025: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Feb. 7, 2025: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.