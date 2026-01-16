Fewer Pennsylvania nursing homes closed last year than in 2024

Six Pennsylvania nursing homes closed last year, down from 10 in 2024, according to data provided to The Inquirer by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

None of last year’s closures were in the Philadelphia area. The most recent closure in Southeastern Pennsylvania was at Main Line Health’s Riddle Hospital, which shuttered its very small, 23-bed facility in early 2023. That year, five nursing homes closed statewide.

But this year is starting with the loss of a Philadelphia facility. Monumental Post-Acute Care at Woodside, formerly called Bala Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, notified state official last month that the 180-bed facility will close next month.

Officials there could not be reached for comment about why nursing home is closing after 37 years. More than 90% of the facility’s patients had Medicaid insurance for low-income people.

Monumental is among the larger nursing homes to close recently. About half of the nursing homes that closed during the last three years had 50 or fewer beds. The statewide average is 127 beds.

Smaller facilities have a harder time covering their costs.

The county hardest hit by nursing home closures was Allegheny, which is home to Pittsburgh. Four nursing homes closed there. The counties that are home to Scranton and Wilkes-Barre each lost two facilities.