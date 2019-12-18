Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year.
I have been so good that I went many places with my friends... But there is one place that I really want to go, but haven’t been lucky enough to get there. I want to go home. I’ve overcome a lot since the shelter saved my life and I love my friends here, but I’ve been waiting for more than 620 days to go home.
I know it’s a lot to ask because I need to be the one and only pet in the home, but my heart is so ready to meet someone special. I promise to make them so happy.
Sending lots of love and kisses,
Black Beauty
Black Beauty, a black-and-white mixed pup, lives alongside hundreds of dogs and cats rescued from cruelty and neglect cases at the Pennsylvania’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter in North Philadelphia. Now, during the holiday season, Black Beauty and other animals who have been at the shelter for hundreds of days are writing letters to Santa Paws asking for a “fur-ever” home for Christmas.
The “Letters to Santa” initiative, featured across PSPCA’s social media platforms, has taken off, amassing hundreds of likes and inspiring pet-lovers to add a furry friend to their family.
All dogs and cats who have been at the shelter, which is located at 350 E. Erie Ave., for more than 100 days will cost $31 through the end of December (the fee is normally $50 to $300, depending on the animal’s age and breed). All eligible pets have a snowflake marked with a “31” hanging on their cages.
To read more “Letters to Santa,” visit PSPCA’s Facebook page.
PSPCA’s Lancaster shelter is also offering 50% off all adoptions Dec. 20 to 22 and its Danville shelter is offering 50% off all dogs and cats age seven months and older through Dec. 24.