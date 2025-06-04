Feral cats and rescue goats perished in two different Montco fires

It’s been a terrible week for rescue animals in Montgomery County as two separate fires killed dozens of feral cats, goats, and other creatures in recent days.

On May 28, a large electrical fire burned through a historic barn and killed dozens of animals at House of Wiggle Goats, a nonprofit farm animal rescue in Lansdale. Many animals had to be euthanized. Some, including a pig named “Otto.”, were treated for burns and smoke inhalation by local veterinarians,

Advertisement

On Facebook, House of Wiggle Goats said it was “deeply grateful for the outpouring of support everyone is showing us during this incredibly tough time.” A GoFundMe for the rescue has raised nearly $64,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

“The remaining animals will need extensive vet care as the veterinarian bills will be astronomical,” the GoFundMe’s organizer wrote.

On June 1 a fire destroyed a barn at PAWSibilities Animal Rescue in Harleysville, operated by Samantha Carroll. That blaze killed a colony of 15 feral cats, according to CBS News, but several farm animals were able to escape.

“This barn was more than just a structure; it was a sanctuary for her farm animals and her personal outdoor colony of feral barn cats,” PAWSibilities Animal Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. “Some of Sam’s cats were inside the barn at the time of the fire, but the Fire Marshall assured us they didn’t suffer due to the nature of the quick-moving blaze.”

It was unclear what started the fire in Harleysville but PAWSibilities expected the damages to be covered by insurance.

PAWSibilities Animal Rescue also accepts donations at www.pawsibilitiesrescue.org/make-donation.