‘Kelce’ surges as No. 1 dog name, inspired by Jason and Travis

K-E-L-C-E and Kelce was his name-o!

A new report says Kelce is now the No. 1 trending dog name in America for 2023, likely inspired by Jason and Travis Kelce.

According to the pet-sitting site Rover, 135% more Americans named their dogs Kelce this year compared to last year. The study says that a combination of the Kelce brothers’ Super Bowl matchup, along with Travis’ very public relationship with Taylor Swift, likely contributed to the hype.

Rover separates its top trending dog names from its general top dog names. Despite its surge in popularity this year, Kelce still doesn’t come close to classics like Charlie, which earned the No. 1 male name spot, or Luna, which holds the No. 1 female and overall name slots. Kelce doesn’t break the top 100 dog names of 2023, according to Rover.

Other sports-related names that solidified spots in Rover’s trending category included NBA stars Nikola Jokić and Trae Young, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. In soccer, Crystal Dunn and Megan Rapinoe also received shoutouts.

Still, we’ve seen dogs named after the Kelces before.

A pair of rescue puppies from North Carolina named Taylor and Travis went viral earlier this year for their cuteness. Other rescues have also been naming dogs after the celebrity couple. In 2019, Kelce was a Puppy Bowl contender. And ACCT Philly has a mixed breed named Kelce (after Jason, naturally) available for adoption right now.

Notably, in Philadelphia, Rover reported that Kelce was a trending name locally along with Maxey — up 148% after Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey — Cheesesteak; Eagle; and A.J., after Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.