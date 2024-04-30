Toronto animal shelter launches unhinged ‘good dogs, bad names’ adoption campaign

Allow us to set the scene: You’ve just walked through the local animal shelter and decided to adopt a dog. You spot a black and brown Rottweiler mix, about a year and a half old. Then you learn the pup’s name: “Meet Warm Buttered Yams,” the shelter staff says.

It’s all part of the City of Toronto Animal Services’s “Good Dogs, Bad Names” adoption campaign, where the shelter has given its residents silly and self-described “unhinged” names in hopes of inspiring potential pet parents to re-home — and re-name — them.

“Gone are the Rovers, Spots and Fidos,” the shelter wrote in an Instagram post. “In their place are ‘Mothball,’ ‘Danny DeVito,’ and ‘Dijon Ketchup.’ We don’t want these dogs to be stuck with these weird names, so we’re turning to you for help!”

Additional standout names include Garlic Bread (though we’d like to debate if that’s actually a bad name), SHRIMPS SHRIMPS SHRIMPS, Galleria Mall, and CYB3RSPACE.

Through Sunday, the silly names will stay in play and adoption fees will be lowered to $50 in efforts to clear the city’s crowded kennels. The Toronto shelter, like many others, including in Philadelphia, is often crowded. Dogs can end up in shelters for reasons like being found as a stray or surrendered by a previous owner.

A staffer at the shelter told the Toronto Star the campaign was inspired by TikToks showcasing silly dog names.

“We thought it was really cute and fun, and we wanted to kind of get on the bandwagon and see how it went,” said Elana Trainoff, the shelter’s head of partnerships. “And we’ve been really lucky because people have loved it and have been sharing our posts.”

Since launching last Tuesday, the shelter’s videos have earned hundreds of likes, shares, and comments across social media with some users posting their favorite names. One user even asked jokingly if the adoption fee would remain discounted even if they opted to keep the pet’s silly name (the shelter ruled that they’d let this slide).

The shelter told the Toronto Star that seven dogs — The Sea and Her Mysteries, Dijon Ketchup, Warm Buttered Yams, Na-Na, La-La, Doot-Doo, Garlic Bread, and Teleprompter — had been adopted as of Monday. The Inquirer has reached out for more updates but did not immediately hear back.

Staff told the Star that they came up with the silly names and accompanying bios as they got to know the new intakes’ personalities.

For instance, Dijon Ketchup was described as: ”the most magnificent, fanciest husky. Think of him as the Grey Poupon of dogs!” While CYB3RSPACE is touted as “the coolest dog on the web!”

“We don’t know the backstory of all of them, and it’s really up to also our staff to engage with them and understand a little bit about their behaviour, too,” Trainoff told The Star.

We’re hoping Danny DeVito and the other silly-named fur babies find the new homes (and names) they deserve soon.