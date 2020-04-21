Yes, and that is the first thing that you should ask when calling: What services are available, and which ones are limited? The University of Pennsylvania’s Ryan Veterinary Hospital announced that it will only be able to accommodate Medically Necessary Urgent and Emergency Patients at this time due to the coronavirus. The hospital advises to call to determine whether the pet needs to be seen and they will advise you on the best plan of action. Many vets are continuing to provide urgent care, but call to check first.