View this post on Instagram

Nellie was found stray in North Philly this weekend, rescued by PAWS from the city shelter this morning, and is already happily settled in her foster home this afternoon (with a possible adopter in the works already)! Here she is meeting her new foster sister. We can tell these ladies are going to have a blast together! ⠀ ⠀ We are so grateful to everyone who has stepped forward to foster in this time of crisis, and can't wait to keep matching foster parents with animals in need in the days and weeks to come. Help us continue our lifesaving work by making a gift to PAWS’ Emergency Fund at phillypaws.org/emergency (all donations are being matched - link in bio)!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #fosteringsaveslives #dogsofphilly #puppiesofinstagram #phillypaws #phillypawsfoster