Health officials warn about possible measles exposure at the Philly airport

A person with measles traveled through the Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday, and city health officials are warning people who were in the area to monitor themselves for symptoms.

People who were in Terminals A and B between 8:50 a.m. and 4 p.m. could have been exposed to the highly contagious virus, which can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person passes through an area, health officials said in a news release.

“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,” health commissioner Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement.

She added that several countries are experiencing measles outbreaks, so it’s easier for Americans to contract measles in their travels. The airport exposure follows several cases seen earlier this year in the Philadelphia area.

Some of the other cases were linked to international travel, and at least one occurred after a patient visited Texas, where a large measles outbreak took place earlier this year.

Precautions urged

The health department advised people who may have been exposed at the airport Sunday to take precautions depending on their immunization status.

People who are born before 1957, have already had measles, or have received two doses of the measles vaccine are generally considered immune. Anyone protected from the virus doesn’t have to take any further action, health officials said.

People who are not immune to the virus should talk to their doctor about obtaining a measles vaccine. People who are pregnant and not immune, under a year old, or have a weakened immune system should talk to a doctor as soon as possible, health officials said, because managing a measles exposure may require different healthcare protocols.

People who are not immune and may have been exposed at the airport should call their doctors immediately if they develop any measles symptoms through Nov. 30.

Symptoms include a fever, runny nose, a cough, and puffy, eyes, followed by a rash, health officials said.

Symptomatic patients who are residents of Philadelphia should also notify the local health department at 215-685-6740. Residents of other Pennsylvania counties should call the state health department at 877-724-3258.

City health officials noted that a patient with measles is contagious for four days before they develop the telltale measles rash, and they stay contagious for four days after the rash begins.

People who aren’t protected from measles and were exposed at the airport should wear a mask in indoor public spaces and around unvaccinated people for three weeks after their exposure to measles, health officials said.

Raval-Nelson encouraged parents to get their children fully vaccinated, following the immunization schedule published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as soon as possible.

People who are planning travel outside the U.S. should consult their doctors about their plans and ensure they’re up-to-date on the necessary vaccines, she added.