The COVID-19 emergency may be declared over, but resources are still available. Here’s where to find help in Philadephia.

The federal COVID-19 public health emergency came to an end on May 11. Originally put in place by former President Donald Trump in March 2020, it was renewed several times before officially reaching an expiration date.

Under the emergency declaration, folks could access free COVID-19 vaccines, onsite and at-home tests, and Paxlovid — an antiviral that helps high-risk patients prevent severe illness.

That will slowly change, as insurance providers are no longer required to waive costs, and manufacturers are authorized to determine prices after the free vaccine and Paxlovid supplies run out.

How this impacts you depends on the specific case. “This isn’t a problem for uninsured or disenfranchised people only. This is going to hit most people,” said Jose Torradas, a physician and co-founder of local non-profit Medicos Unidos.

“COVID-19 now joins the many health conditions for which everyone really needs access to care, but for which we have only a patchwork system as a nation,” said Philadelphia Department of Health spokesperson James Kyle.

On-site and at-home COVID-19 tests have already been impacted by the end of the emergency. Some places will continue to provide free testing until federal supplies last. But as of May 12, how much you pay for the test depends on your insurance policy.

Treatments such as Paxlovid will continue to be available for free, until supplies last. And, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, folks can expect vaccines to continue to be free through the end of the fall.

If you need to find COVID tests, Paxlovid, or vaccines, here are some resources to assist you:

Philadelphia residents can continue to access free COVID-19 tests at PDPH resource hubs, and vaccines at annexed clinics.

Annexed clinics will close on June 30. If you are planning on getting the vaccine or a booster, you might want to visit one of 150 free vaccination events before then. If you don’t have insurance, you can still walk-in Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On the other hand, testing will be available well beyond July.

Between May 26 to July 31, 230 free mobile testing events citywide. For on-site testing, events are walk-in, and marketed as “Community COVID-19 Testing Events (Health Department).” If what you need is an at-home test, check for “Resource Hub: Pick up at-home COVID-19 tests (distribution only).” No insurance or ID is required; you can take up to two testing kits home. The schedule past July is yet to be determined.

If you need free or low-cost care, check the city’s primary care finder tool to connect with organizations that can assist you.

Puentes de Salud is a bilingual healthcare provider for the Latino Community. Located in South Philadelphia, this clinic helps folks access free medical treatment. “We are meant for uninsured immigrants, but won’t turn people away,” said executive director Orfelina Feliz Payne. COVID-19-related resources aren’t the exception.

Puentes continues to offer the community free on-site testing and vaccines. You can schedule an appointment by calling 215-454-8000, or walk-in to their 1700 South St. buildingMondays and Wednesdays (12:30 to 4:30 p.m., and 6 to 7:30 p.m.) and Thursdays (10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.).

You will need to wear a mask at the clinic. Don’t worry if you don’t have one, they provide them for free. At-home tests are also free, with no limit on how many you can take. Do be considerate of other people when deciding how many to take home.

Rite Aid doesn’t offer on-site testing in PA but they do have at-home antigen tests for $10 to $39. However, the end of the emergency made it possible for insurance plans not to cover the cost of these kits. If you are hoping to get a refund, check in with your insurance before buying.

Paxlovid and vaccines are available for free until the federal government provides supplies last. At the moment there is no set date on when that will be.

For now, you can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone can get tested, regardless of immigration status. Walk-ins are welcome, and you don’t need an ID or insurance.

Bivalent vaccines are still available free to all, with appointment and walk-in options for anyone older than 18 months.

Until supplies last, uninsured people can get tested for free at their local MinuteClinic. Insured people, on the other hand, need to check the coverage of their specific policy to estimate the cost. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Alternatively, you can visit select CVS pharmacies and get tested onsite for $69.99 or buy an at-home test for $10 to $25.

If you test positive and need Paxlovid, you can get the medication at no cost. There are two ways to access it. Uninsured people testing at MinuteClinic will be prescribed the medication during their free evaluation. Insured people can either bring their prescriptions to the pharmacy or get assets on-site. The cost of the visit will depend on your insurance. If your plan doesn’t cover it, the out-of-pocket fee is $60.

According to the Department of Health, folks can continue accessing free at-home tests until the end of July 2024. To request tests, you need to find a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHCs) in your jurisdiction. Or, call the State Health Centers at 1-877-724-3258.

Physician Ericka Hayes said CHOP stopped testing asymptomatic patients on May 22. And, outpatient testing centers are shutting down due to fewer people coming in for tests.

If your child is a patient and has COVID symptoms, CHOP recommends contacting your primary care doctor. They will coordinate testing for you, as well as vaccines, but it won’t be free. The current cost for a PCR test is $219, but how much you pay will depend on your insurance. They have an online calculator that can help you estimate the cost.

If you are looking for more options on where to get a vaccine, check out Vaccines.gov. It can help you find places close to your zip code, filter by a specific vaccine manufacturer, and locate places providing vaccines to children as young as six months.

While the emergency might have ended, Torradas emphasizes COVID-19 still exists. “There has to be a lot of personal responsibility now, sometimes people think it is just allergies, but it might not be,” he explained. “Put your mask on if you are feeling sick, and use at-home test as needed.”

Hayes further recommends that people stay home when sick, masking for 10 days after symptoms end, and if you have other medical conditions or are high-risk of getting sick, continue to mask in public.