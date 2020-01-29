Philadelphia International Airport will be part of an expanded list of airports where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will screen travelers for coronavirus, USA Today and other outlets reported Tuesday.
“We have been advised that they’re going to start some type of screening process here,” PHL Chief Operating Officer Keith Brune said at the airport on Wednesday.
The process, he explained, "will be a normal procedure, when a passenger presents themselves to Customs and Border Protection, if they happen to have a travel itinerary that may have gone through that area, or if they present any type of symptoms, then they’ll be referred to CDC and screened and referred from there.”
Philadelphia is one of 20 U.S. locations that make up the CDC’s existing quarantine system to limit the spread of infectious diseases from international travelers. “They’re here to screen for viruses and things that are going on, year-round,” Brune said.
Coronavirus is a respiratory illness that originated in Wuhan, China and has sickened thousands. PHL has no direct flights to and from China.
The CDC first started screening for coronavirus at five U.S. airports. The “enhanced” screening serves two purposes, Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, explained earlier this week.
“The first is to detect illness and rapidly respond to symptomatic people entering the country,” Messonnier said during a Monday press briefing. “The second purpose is critical to educate travelers about these symptoms of the virus and what to do if they develop symptoms.”