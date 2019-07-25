Elsewhere in the city, the 19106 zip code, in Old City, went from six fatal overdoses in 2017 to 12 in 2018. Other neighborhoods that had seen deaths steadily rise for years saw small declines in fatal overdoses, or reported the same number of overdose deaths as the year before. Hunting Park, which went from 32 overdoses in 2016 to 52 in 2017 (a 62.5% spike) saw just two fewer overdoses in 2018.