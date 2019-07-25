After years of skyrocketing overdoses, some of the Philadelphia neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid crisis saw encouraging drops in drug deaths last year, data from the city’s health department show.
But overdoses are still on the rise in other city neighborhoods. And the scope of the crisis in Philadelphia means that some communities that saw decreases are still weathering staggering death tolls.
For example, the 19134 zip code — home to Kensington, Port Richmond and Harrowgate, the communities at the epicenter of the opioid epidemic — saw a 23% drop in overdose deaths between 2017 and 2018.
But that still means that 160 people lost their lives to drug overdoses there in 2018, after hitting an all-time high of 209 deaths the previous year. The area lost more people than any other in the city.
In neighboring Frankford, in the 19124 zip code, overdose deaths also dropped by 23%, from 92 to 71 deaths. In Fairhill, in the 19133 zip code, overdose deaths dropped by 32%, from 62 to 42 deaths.
The Kensington area and the communities bordering it have been the focus of some of the city’s most concerted efforts to combat the opioid crisis, under a disaster declaration instituted by Mayor Jim Kenney last year. He recently extended the initiative, which city officials have termed the Philadelphia Resilience Project, through the end of 2019.
“What I was really struck by was how big the drop was in Kensington — that’s the site of the Resilience Project, the site of the most drug activity. It’s the hot spot in the city,” said Tom Farley, the city’s health commissioner. “It’s an encouraging sign that we are really making progress in the area. But the rest of the city is following different trajectories."
Overall, the city’s 1,116 overdose deaths in 2018 — an 8% drop since 2017 — represents one of the worst urban drug crises in the country. And some neighborhoods saw increases in overdoses even as overdoses in communities around them dropped or stabilized. The 19148 zip code in South Philadelphia saw a 20% spike in overdoses, from 44 to 53 deaths, between 2017 and 2018. Across Broad Street, the 19145 zip code saw a 25% drop, from 40 deaths in 2017 to 30 deaths in 2018.
It’s unclear what caused the spike. Priya Mammen, an emergency physician and public health advocate from South Philadelphia, said drug trends in those neighborhoods tend to be slightly behind trends in Kensington. Drug users in South Philadelphia, for example, may have been introduced to the deadlier synthetic opioid fentanyl — which has contaminated much of Philadelphia’s heroin — later than their counterparts in Kensington.
Elsewhere in the city, the 19106 zip code, in Old City, went from six fatal overdoses in 2017 to 12 in 2018. Other neighborhoods that had seen deaths steadily rise for years saw small declines in fatal overdoses, or reported the same number of overdose deaths as the year before. Hunting Park, which went from 32 overdoses in 2016 to 52 in 2017 (a 62.5% spike) saw just two fewer overdoses in 2018.
The population of people in addiction in Kensington is unique, Farley said, largely people experiencing homelessness and injecting drugs multiple times a day. “The most severe end of the spectrum," he said. But addiction looks different for other people in Philadelphia.
“They’re far more hidden. They’re living at home, maybe injecting once a day, holding down a job,” he said. “And they don’t see themselves, generally, at risk. But there’s a lot of those folks, and, cumulatively, they have a lot of overdoses. How do we reach those folks? It’s a sign that the problem has not been solved."
The city has launched a media campaign aimed at people in active addiction who aren’t on the street, encouraging them to start on the treatment drug buprenorphine. Farley added that it’s key to encourage health providers of all disciplines to help their patients in active addiction enter treatment.
City officials believe that their general strategy to combat overdose deaths — reducing the overprescribing of opioid painkillers, handing out the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, and making it easier to access medication to treat addiction — has helped decrease deaths.
There’s likely a fourth factor as well, Farley said: People using drugs in Philadelphia may have begun to acclimate to fentanyl contamination, either by developing a tolerance or by learning to be more careful with the way they use drugs.
Mammen, who’s based at the Lindy Institute of Urban Innovation at Drexel University, said it’s crucial that Philadelphians not become inured to the city’s enormous death toll.
“Because we are, and have been, dealing with these big numbers, it’s really easy to forget what they mean. To go from 44 to 53 deaths in South Philadelphia, that’s nine more families that are broken,” she said. “When you look at it from a 50,000-foot view, they become a number. But they are individuals, and they are adding to the strength of the city. And we’re losing them.”