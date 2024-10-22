Eight local experts have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine

The National Academy of Medicine has elected 100 new members, including eight from the Philadelphia area.

Six of the new local members are associated with the University of Pennsylvania, including one affiliated with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. One newly elected member is from Thomas Jefferson University, and another is from Rutgers University.

Their expertise ranges from cardiovascular to community health.

The National Academy of Medicine is the medical arm of the National Academies, charged with providing the nation with objective health advice. Established in 1970, it elects 100 new members each year, including 10 from other countries.

So far, more than 90 elected members of the academy have been faculty at Penn or CHOP, including five elected in 2023, and another five in 2022.

Here are this year’s newest members from our area:

Kathryn Bowles: Regular readers of the Health section of The Inquirer may recognize this name from a story this week, about efforts to prevent hospital readmissions after a life-threatening infection known as sepsis. Bowles’ work resulted in a new diagnostic code for sepsis, aimed at ensuring home-care providers know which patients had sepsis, which requires close monitoring. She is a professor at the Penn School of Nursing, and vice president and director of the Center for Home Care Policy and Research at VNS Health.