Where to find free vaccines in Philadelphia this winter

As winter approaches, bringing colder weather and more indoor gatherings, Philadelphians should prepare for a surge in cases of the cold, flu, and COVID-19.

While most Americans have some form of health coverage, millions remain uninsured. In Philadelphia, 10% of residents lack insurance, according to the city’s 2018 report on accessing primary care. Among noncitizen residents, that number rises to 40%.

This means more than 100,000 Philadelphians have difficulties accessing the vaccines they need. But even for those who are insured, fewer people are getting vaccinated than they were in prior years, said Landrus Burress, the city’s director for the Division of Disease Control.

“People’s immunity to viruses that cause COVID and the flu wane three to six months after getting vaccinated. That’s why it’s so important to get an updated dose before we start gathering for the holidays,” Burress said of increased cases and hospitalizations during the winter. “We don’t want anyone stuck sick at home when they could be celebrating with family and friends, or worse, in the hospital. It’s all about gathering and building community during this time of year, and doing so in a safe way.”

Burress advises everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated, especially individuals at higher risk for severe illness from respiratory viruses. “So if you or someone close to you is 65 or older, have a weakened immune system, have underlying health issues, or are pregnant, now is the time to get that updated vaccine,” he said.

For the under and uninsured, there are free vaccination options out there. Here’s what to know.

How to get vaccines for free in Philadelphia

Most people can get free COVID and flu vaccines through health insurance, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

If you don’t have employer-sponsored healthcare, more affordable health insurance is available on the state marketplace, called Pennie.com in Pennsylvania and getcovered.nj.gov in New Jersey. These marketplaces, created under the Affordable Care Act (or “ObamaCare”), can also be accessed via HealthCare.gov.

Free or low-cost healthcare can be provided through the federal government’s health insurance programs. Medicare for people over 65, and other conditions, and Medicaid for individuals and families with low income. Apply and learn more about these benefits on Pennsylvania’s benefits access platform, COMPASS, at compass.dhs.pa.gov.

If you don’t have any form of health insurance, there are still ways to get free vaccines in Philadelphia.

City health centers

City health centers provide free or low-cost care, including vaccines for adults and children. No registration is needed, and you don’t have to be an existing patient to receive a vaccine. Bring proof of Philadelphia residency, such as a driver’s license, lease agreement, or utility bill, and an insurance card if you have one. Translation services are available.

Residents can receive free or low-cost COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the following City health centers, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Health Center 3: 555 S. 43rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, (215) 685-7504 Health Center 4: 4400 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, (215) 685-7601 Health Center 5: 1900 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121, (215) 685-2933 Mattie L. Humphrey Health Center (Health Center 9): 131 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, Pa, 19144, (215) 685-5701 Strawberry Mansion Health Center: 2840 W. Dauphin St., Philadelphia, PA 19132, (215) 685-2401

Apart from these City health centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers provide free or low-cost vaccines. View a map and list of primary care providers in Philadelphia on the primary care finder at phila.gov/primary-care.

Who should get an updated COVID-19 or flu vaccine?

Everyone 6 months and older is eligible for a COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

Updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines usually come in one dose for most people. Kids under 4 years old may require two doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccine, and kids under 9 may need two doses of the flu vaccine.

According to the health department, older adults and people with moderately to severely weakened immune systems may be eligible for additional doses and should speak to their healthcare provider.

Who should get an RSV immunization?

RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, vaccines are recommended for infant children and older adults.

Adults age 75 and older and adults ages 60 to 74 who are at increased risk for severe RSV are recommended to get the RSV vaccine.

For infants, there are two immunizations recommended to prevent severe RSV:

RSV vaccine (Pfizer’s Abrysvo) is given to the birthing parent during weeks 32 to 36 of pregnancy RSV antibody (Beyfortus) is given to infants after birth.

Beyfortus is free through most private insurance and the Vaccines for Children program available at City health centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers.