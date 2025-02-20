More job cuts at Philadelphia’s nonprofit Public Health Management Corp.

Philadelphia’s nonprofit Public Health Management Corp. cut more jobs this month, as the large health and human services organization tries to become financially sustainable after a two-decade run of growth through acquisitions.

PHMC lost $21.6 million on $435 million in revenue in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, according to a copy of a December presentation made to employees obtained by The Inquirer.

The reductions impacted 1% of its staff, or about 30 people, PHMC said in an e-mailed statement. It did not specify what kinds of jobs were eliminated, but said the cuts were part of a “continuous improvement plan” that included the closure of “underperforming programs” and the redeployment of resources into “sustainable programming.”

Last year, PHMC closed three residential programs for youth with behavioral problems or substance use disorders. The organization also closed Visiting Nurse Association of Greater Philadelphia and PersonLink, which helped people with intellectual and developmental disabilities coordinate services.

Those programs accounted for a substantial portion of PHMC’s losses last year, the December presentation showed.